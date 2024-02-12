Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 25,108 PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 16.74% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter worth $1,792,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BILZ remained flat at $100.84 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $101.10.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

