Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $760,000 Investment in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 0.9% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 1.09% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYLD. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,305,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $9,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,374,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD remained flat at $25.52 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 40,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,981. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

