Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stake Lifted by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 512.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,231,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after buying an additional 199,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,178,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 153,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,013. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.