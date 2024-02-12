107,783 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,952,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,307 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,195,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,454,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,711,000 after purchasing an additional 702,393 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,319. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

