Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.4% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,429,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

