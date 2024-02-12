Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 46,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $225.19. 16,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.43 and a twelve month high of $225.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.58.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

