Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $173,000 in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

CVCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCY traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 17,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,818. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $219.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

