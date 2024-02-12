Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 106,410 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 29.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,410 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ERF. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 80.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Stock Performance

NYSE ERF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $18.09. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

