Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Reduces Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 32,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.79. The company had a trading volume of 660,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

