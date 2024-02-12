Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 632.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after acquiring an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.64. The company had a trading volume of 277,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,105. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.60. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $152.93. The company has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

