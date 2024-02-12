Arjuna Capital Decreases Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arjuna Capital reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,405 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in State Street were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.83.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.13. 65,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,371. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.01.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

