Terra (LUNA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $434.11 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Terra has a total market cap of $434.11 million and $34.72 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001327 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001220 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000774 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 657,097,726 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

