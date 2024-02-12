Arjuna Capital Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arjuna Capital reduced its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.31. 109,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.15. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

