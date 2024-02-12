BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total value of $2,669,833.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,972,959.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,510,628 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK opened at $797.21 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The stock has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $788.45 and its 200-day moving average is $715.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

