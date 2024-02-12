Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,431,521 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 246,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in eBay were worth $239,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 4,660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in eBay by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in eBay by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,088 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

