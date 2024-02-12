Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Eaton by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after buying an additional 120,746 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Sandler Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 95,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $277.96 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $155.38 and a 52-week high of $278.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.92.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

