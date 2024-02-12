Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Snap-on accounts for about 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $16,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,157,000 after buying an additional 31,856 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,255,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Performance

SNA stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $264.85. The company had a trading volume of 45,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.79. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $226.68 and a fifty-two week high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

