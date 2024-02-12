Foundry Partners LLC Has $15.09 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,005 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services comprises 0.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Universal Health Services worth $15,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

UHS traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.44. The stock had a trading volume of 39,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,587. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

