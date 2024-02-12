Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Decreased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,765 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for about 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Delta Air Lines worth $17,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 106,940 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,755,972. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

