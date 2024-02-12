Foundry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 99,378 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,378 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,153,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after buying an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,099,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lennar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 838,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,134,000 after buying an additional 171,065 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lennar by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 830,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after buying an additional 101,054 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Lennar by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 814,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,028,000 after buying an additional 101,484 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LEN traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.80. 588,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,034. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.96 and a 200 day moving average of $128.32.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock worth $8,237,860. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

