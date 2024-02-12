iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $503.70. 296,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,773,429. The firm has a market cap of $389.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.37 and a fifty-two week high of $504.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

