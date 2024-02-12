Arjuna Capital Purchases 82 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger makes up about 1.1% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,311. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $953.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,341. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $625.97 and a one year high of $978.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $852.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $771.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

