Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Sykon Capital LLC

Sykon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,319 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sykon Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $71.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,773,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,057,818. The company has a market cap of $146.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $73.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

