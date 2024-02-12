Sykon Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 932.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,065. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $46.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.