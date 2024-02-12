Skba Capital Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Kontoor Brands accounts for approximately 2.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Kontoor Brands worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,965,000 after purchasing an additional 802,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter.
Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:KTB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.82. 26,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,188. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands Company Profile
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kontoor Brands
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.