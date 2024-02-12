Skba Capital Management LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Kontoor Brands accounts for approximately 2.8% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Kontoor Brands worth $14,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,965,000 after purchasing an additional 802,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,100,000 after purchasing an additional 283,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1,087.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 253,431 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:KTB traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.82. 26,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,188. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

