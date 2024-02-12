Skba Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,134 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,030 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,146,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,339,879,000 after acquiring an additional 175,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,493,771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,598,000 after buying an additional 1,475,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,392,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,597,954,000 after buying an additional 508,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.66. 899,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,399. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

