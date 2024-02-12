Skba Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Skba Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.20. 97,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,570. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

