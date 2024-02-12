SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.97

Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.97 and last traded at $66.78, with a volume of 18220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,937 shares of company stock worth $3,676,311. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,250,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 73.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 475,226 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after purchasing an additional 358,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

