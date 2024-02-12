General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $139.85

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.85 ($1.75) and last traded at GBX 139.59 ($1.75), with a volume of 426 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.32).

General Electric Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 401.00%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

