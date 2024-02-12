Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Sets New 52-Week High at $37.97

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 9570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

