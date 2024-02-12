Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.88

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 548584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. CLSA initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 846,710 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

