Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.16 and last traded at C$6.15. Approximately 148,785 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 418,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Pi Financial lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares set a C$16.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$979.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Lithium Americas news, Director Juan Diego Lopez Casanello bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$45,400.00. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

