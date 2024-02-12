Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 16.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 124,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 193,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bluestone Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Bluestone Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$59.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.27.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Bluestone Resources Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.