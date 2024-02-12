Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.60

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 187970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy

The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.77.

In other Viper Energy news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

