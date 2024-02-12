Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $97.80

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.80 and last traded at $97.38, with a volume of 21107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

