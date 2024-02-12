Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.56

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.56 and last traded at $73.56, with a volume of 18668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
