Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.56

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.56 and last traded at $73.56, with a volume of 18668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.28.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VONV. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter valued at $76,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

