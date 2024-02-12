Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.30

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 13888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,031.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 18,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 659,262 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,031.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,820,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,358,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,400 shares of company stock worth $1,100,704. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,225,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,834,000 after buying an additional 1,517,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after buying an additional 2,585,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,810,000 after buying an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Featured Stories

