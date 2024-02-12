Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Down 57.9% in January

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 35,750.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ACAH traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

