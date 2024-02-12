Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Sets New 52-Week High at $418.31

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $418.31 and last traded at $417.93, with a volume of 4866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $409.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $2.26. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 418.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after acquiring an additional 110,213 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 390.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after acquiring an additional 107,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dillard’s by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after acquiring an additional 50,216 shares during the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dillard’s

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.