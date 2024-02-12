Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Declines By 79.5%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the January 15th total of 49,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 498.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 403,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.97. 264,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Achilles Therapeutics

About Achilles Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.