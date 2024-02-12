AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the January 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGNCO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.30. 3,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,545. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

