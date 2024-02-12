Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the January 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Akanda Price Performance

AKAN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. Akanda has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Akanda

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akanda stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) by 1,166.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326,719 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Akanda worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

