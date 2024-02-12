Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.23

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 78860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Biohaven Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after buying an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,769,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,071,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Biohaven by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,638,000 after purchasing an additional 488,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

