Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Short Interest Update

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 222.2% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $10.20. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Addex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $45.60.
Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($0.07). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 550.78% and a negative return on equity of 236.83%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Addex Therapeutics will post -17.2 EPS for the current year.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.
