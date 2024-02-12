Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG):

2/9/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/5/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/11/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.04. 115,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,729. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

In related news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

