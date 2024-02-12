Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 41.1% from the January 15th total of 37,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 131,287 shares during the last quarter.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADIL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,655. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Adial Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.