Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Up 129.9% in January

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, an increase of 129.9% from the January 15th total of 82,600 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

AGRX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.19. 23,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $15.30.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.66 million during the quarter.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Featured Stories

