Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.75

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.13.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396 over the last quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 27,973,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,975,000 after purchasing an additional 686,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,455,000 after buying an additional 128,970 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,739,000 after buying an additional 238,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $19,467,000. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

