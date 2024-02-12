Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.74

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.74 and last traded at $143.66, with a volume of 5799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $142.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.23.

Westlake Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Westlake

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 959.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 501,774 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Westlake by 420.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 493,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,961,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $30,261,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

Featured Articles

