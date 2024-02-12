iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Asia 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,070,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,466,000 after purchasing an additional 104,220 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 38,603 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,829.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 87.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 38,277 shares during the period.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AIA traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,082. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.02 and a 12 month high of $64.16.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

